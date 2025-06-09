HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Arambai Tenggol: Violence Erupts In Imphal

By REDIFF NEWS
June 09, 2025 12:26 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol at Imphal airport.

According to the CBI, the Arambai Tenggol member -- who was identified as Kanan Singh -- was involved in various criminal activities related to the Manipur violence.

 

IMAGE: Charred remains of a bus in the Imphal Valley on Sunday after violence erupted in five districts of the Imphal valley to protest Kanan Singh's arrest.

 

IMAGE: Damaged police vehicles in the violence. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel patrol the streets in Imphal on Sunday during curfew enforcement following Kanan Singh's arrest.

 

IMAGE: Charred remains of police barricades in Imphal.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel check commuters on Sunday, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A road is barricaded in the aftermath of violence in the Imphal Valley on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: The shattered windshield of a police vehicle in Imphal.

 

IMAGE: Security forces stand guard in Imphal.

 

IMAGE: A view of the aftermath of the violence in the Imphal Valley.

 

SEE: Violence in Imphal

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
