Arambai Tenggol: Violence Erupts In Imphal

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol at Imphal airport.
According to the CBI, the Arambai Tenggol member -- who was identified as Kanan Singh -- was involved in various criminal activities related to the Manipur violence.
IMAGE: Charred remains of a bus in the Imphal Valley on Sunday after violence erupted in five districts of the Imphal valley to protest Kanan Singh's arrest.
IMAGE: Damaged police vehicles in the violence. All photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel patrol the streets in Imphal on Sunday during curfew enforcement following Kanan Singh's arrest.
IMAGE: Charred remains of police barricades in Imphal.
IMAGE: Security personnel check commuters on Sunday, here and below.
IMAGE: A road is barricaded in the aftermath of violence in the Imphal Valley on Sunday.
IMAGE: The shattered windshield of a police vehicle in Imphal.
IMAGE: Security forces stand guard in Imphal.
IMAGE: A view of the aftermath of the violence in the Imphal Valley.
SEE: Violence in Imphal
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff