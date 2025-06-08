HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 08, 2025 10:43 IST

x

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in five Imphal valley districts of Manipur following intense protests in the state capital late on Saturday night over reports claiming that a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol was apprehended.

IMAGE: Protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Manipur. Photograph: Screen grab/X

A total curfew was imposed in the Bishnupur district.

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Security has been enhanced along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan with additional deployment of personnel from the central forces.

In view of the protest in the restive northeastern state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the "superintendent of police in Imphal West... has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of anti-social elements."

It informed people about the ban on the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, firearms, or sharp weapons under sub-section 2 of Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

 

In Imphal East district, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 pm on June 10 until further orders under sub-section 1 of section 163 of BNSS.

Protesters clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on Saturday night. The irate mob also torched a bus at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district. In Kwakeithel, several gunshots were heard but it could not be ascertained who fired the shots.

Protesters also gheraoed the Imphal airport gate at Tulihal after unverified reports spread that the arrested leader would be flown outside of the state. They took to the streets along the airport road and slept in the middle of the road to prevent any possible attempt to take the arrested leader outside of the state.

Elsewhere, members of Arambai Tenggol poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace
Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace
'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'
'President's Rule Isn't Good For Manipur'
'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'
'Not Easy To Write Off Biren Singh'
'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'
'Govt Created Panic In Manipur'
Manipur: 'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal'
Manipur: 'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new hairstyle1:19

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new...

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzanne attends Ekta Kapoor's birthday party with her boyfriend0:48

Hrithik's ex-wife Suzanne attends Ekta Kapoor's birthday...

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge 1:11

Vande Bharat crosses world's highest railway bridge

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD