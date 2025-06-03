Apology could've saved the situation, HC tells Kamal Haasan

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday strongly criticised actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

IMAGE: Actor Kamal Haasan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, said that the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned Haasan's refusal to offer an apology.

"Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people," and stressed that no individual has the right to make comments that undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community, the court observed.

Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, "Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another. A single apology could have resolved the situation."

The remark, reportedly made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming Tamil film Thug Life, sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.

In response, Raajkamal Films International—the production company co-founded by Haasan—filed a plea before the High Court seeking protection for the film's release.

“No citizen has the right to hurt sentiments,” Justice Nagaprasanna remarked, emphasising the emotional and cultural importance of certain elements to the people. “Water, land, and language — Jala, Nela, Bashe — are crucial to citizens. The division of this country itself was based on linguistic lines,” he observed.

Pointing out that C Rajagopalachari made a similar statement but apologised for it, he said, "....If Rajagopalachari could tender a public apology 75 years ago, why can't you (Kamal Haasan)? For your commercial interest, you have approached this court seeking police protection for a situation created by you," the judge said.

The petitioner argued that Haasan's comment was quoted out of context and was not intended to offend.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan said his remark was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context.

He asserted that his love for Kannada language is genuine.

The acclaimed actor, writing to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), acknowledged the film body's concern and said: "It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar has been misunderstood and taken out of context."

He said he only intended to convey that "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," and did not mean to diminish the Kannada language in any way. "There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," he said adding he was writing out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, speaking to PTI, M Narasimhalu, President of KFCC, said: "The matter is in court now. We will do what the court tells us to do." KFCC's proposed executive committee meeting to deliberate the matter was postponed in the wake of the Karnataka High Court's hearing on the issue.

The actor in his letter to the film chamber said that "like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition," that he has long admired. "Throughout my career, I have cherished the warmth and affection extended to me by the Kannada-speaking community." With a clear conscience and conviction, he said his love for the language was genuine, and he had great respect for the love that Kannadigas had for their mother tongue. His bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and all other Indian languages was heartfelt.

"I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another, as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India," he added. Haasan said he spoke the language of cinema, which was universal, a language that "knows only love and bonding." His statement was only to establish bond and unity.

He said it was out of love that Shivanna attended the audio launch event in Chennai. "I really regret that Shivanna had to go through such embarrassment on account of this." Haasan said he was sure the mutual love and respect between him and Shivanna would not only continue, but it would also get stronger.

The actor said cinema must remain a bridge between people and not a wall that divides them. "This was the intent of my statement and I never have been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity," wrote Haasan. He hoped the misunderstanding was temporary and an opportunity to reiterate mutual love and respect.

"I sincerely hope my words are received in the spirit they were intended, and that my enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light."

KFCC had announced earlier that it will boycott Thug Life unless the actor apologises for his recent statement suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil. The remarks, made during a promotional event in Chennai, triggered widespread backlash from pro-Kannada organisations.

According to the plea, the statement was made while addressing Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, who later defended Haasan by saying that he has always spoken positively about Kannada and Karnataka.

Senior Advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing the production house, told the Court that the remark was not “drastically wrong” and urged the Court to allow the film's release.

The production company also requested that authorities be directed to prevent any interference with the film's screening and to provide security for the cast, crew, exhibitors, and audiences.

However, the judge expressed concern over the attitude of the petitioner. “You want to earn crores from Karnataka, but you won't apologise? Even ordinary citizens face legal consequences for such remarks. What makes you different?” Justice Nagaprasanna asked.

The Court said it would pass an order as per the law but suggested that Haasan consider issuing an apology to defuse the situation.

The hearing was adjourned till 2.30 pm. “You've created unrest with your statement. Think it over. If you still want to stand by it, we will decide accordingly,” the judge concluded.