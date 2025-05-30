HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 30, 2025 16:20 IST

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who stoked a controversy by his "Kannada was born out of Tamil remark," on Friday yet again declined to apologise and said he believed in law and justice and his love for Karnataka was true.

IMAGE: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan speaks to the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

He claimed that the alleged warning by pro-Kannada groups threatening to boycott his film if does not apologise for his remark, was not new and that he has been threatened in the past.

"This is a democratic country. I believe in law and justice. I believe love will always triumph. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except those who have an agenda. I have been threatened before. If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won't,

 

Haasan told reporters outside Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters in Chennai.

The 70-year-old leader, who heads the Makkal Needhi Maiam party, called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and said the meeting was related to preparatory work for the Rajya Sabha election. The DMK has given him a RS seat.

The veteran actor stoked a controversy during the audio launch event for his film Thug Life in Chennai, by remarking that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

The Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce has threatened to ban his upcoming film if he did not tender an apology. His remark also drew sharp protest in Karnataka.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
