HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Let Kamal Haasan go to court, film won't release: KFCC

Let Kamal Haasan go to court, film won't release: KFCC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 02, 2025 17:27 IST

x

Let actor Kamal Haasan go to court, but no theatres in Karnataka will screen Thug Life, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president M Narasimhalu said on Monday.

IMAGE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was reacting to the news that the co-producer of the film, Raaj Kamal International, had approached the court for protection.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Narasimhalu said they only knew about Haasan's production house approaching the Karnataka high court after it was reported in the media.

 

"We will also talk to our legal team. This is not just a film industry issue; this has become a state and language issue. We have received a letter from the government regarding this. So everyone, including pro-Kannada organisations, politicians and the people of the state, has demanded an apology. Let them go to court. We have not done anything against the law. Here, none of our theatres will screen it," said Narasimhalu.

He said the distributors had informed him that they would arrive at a decision on Tuesday after speaking to Haasan, who is right now in Dubai, promoting the film.

"So, after talking to him, they will tell us their decision. We will also discuss the court protection move and take a decision," said Narasimhalu, adding that even the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce has tried reaching out to Haasan.

The actor moved the Karnataka high court on Monday requesting protection to ensure the smooth release of film Thug Life in the state.

The move comes in response to the KFCC recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that Kannada evolved from Tamil.

The actor-politician had clarified that his remarks on Kannada were said out of love and that 'love will never apologise'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kamal Haasan's film to be banned in Karnataka if he doesn't apologise
Kamal Haasan's film to be banned in Karnataka if he doesn't apologise
Kamal Haasan moves HC for 'Thug Life' release amid Kannada row
Kamal Haasan moves HC for 'Thug Life' release amid Kannada row
Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan, ban on film likely
Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan, ban on film likely
I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
I will apologise if...: Kamal Haasan on Kannada row
Here's What To Expect From Thug Life
Here's What To Expect From Thug Life

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

webstory image 2

Aloo Poha Vada: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Eat Sweet Potatoes: 8 Ways They Are Good For You

VIDEOS

Viral video shows man crossing flooded river on hanging bridge in Arunachal0:45

Viral video shows man crossing flooded river on hanging...

Manipur: Joint rescue ops evacuate JNIMS medical students amid severe waterlogging2:22

Manipur: Joint rescue ops evacuate JNIMS medical students...

Kriti Kharbanda spotted at the airport in a classy look0:34

Kriti Kharbanda spotted at the airport in a classy look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD