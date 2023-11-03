News
Apologise unconditionally to RS Chair: SC to Raghav Chadha

Apologise unconditionally to RS Chair: SC to Raghav Chadha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 03, 2023 15:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday asked suspended Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Raghav Chadha to tender an unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on the select committee issue, and hoped that he would take a sympathetic view of the matter.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to apprise it of the developments in the matter after the Diwali vacation.

The CJI said the lawmaker will have to meet the Rajya Sabha chairperson to tender an unconditional apology on the issue.

 

The vice president, in turn, may take a sympathetic view of the entire matter and take further steps in this regard.

Chadha has been under suspension since August 11 after some MPs, a majority from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, accused him of adding their names to a motion without their consent.

The motion sought constitution of a select committee to examine the contentious Delhi Services Bill.

It was alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab had moved a motion to refer the Delhi Services Bill to the select committee.

He had allegedly named some lawmakers as members of the proposed committee and it was claimed that some of the MPs had not given their consent for it.

Taking note of the complaint, the chairman suspended Chadha, pending an inquiry by the Committee of Privileges.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
