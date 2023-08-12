News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio after RS suspension. It says...

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio after RS suspension. It says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2023 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday changed his bio on X, earlier known as Twitter, to "Suspended Member of Parliament".

IMAGE: AAP MP Raghav Chadha at Parliament premises during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

This comes a day after Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension on Friday followed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

 

In a statement issued on Friday night, Chadha said, "My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world's largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Service Bill."

"My crime was exposing the BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood and asking them to follow 'Advani-vaad' and 'Vajpayee-vad'. The fact that a 34-year-old MP showed them a mirror and held them accountable, left them scarred.

"The way in which the BJP orchestrated the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament indicates their willingness to employ similar tactics to suspend and subsequently expel any AAP MP without hesitation," he said.

Chadha became the second AAP MP to be suspended from Rajya Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon session, which began on July 20 and concluded on Friday.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on July 24. The House on Friday approved the continuation of his suspension, pending the privileges committee report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Raghav Chadha case sent to privileges committee
Raghav Chadha case sent to privileges committee
MPs claim names included in RS panel sans consent
MPs claim names included in RS panel sans consent
Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah
Congress gives privilege notice against Amit Shah
Life Comes Full Circle For Kiara
Life Comes Full Circle For Kiara
'Not Paid Rs 11.45 Cr For An Instapost'
'Not Paid Rs 11.45 Cr For An Instapost'
Listen to Muslims' 'Mann Ki Baat': Muslim cleric to PM
Listen to Muslims' 'Mann Ki Baat': Muslim cleric to PM
Bring Back Peace Say These Women
Bring Back Peace Say These Women
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rajya Sabha suspends Raghav Chadha for misconduct

Rajya Sabha suspends Raghav Chadha for misconduct

Challenge BJP...: AAP MP on 'forged signatures' charge

Challenge BJP...: AAP MP on 'forged signatures' charge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances