Anurag Kashyap booked for social media remarks on Brahmins

Anurag Kashyap booked for social media remarks on Brahmins

Source: PTI
April 20, 2025 22:10 IST
April 20, 2025 22:10 IST

An FIR was registered against film director Anurag Kashyap at Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur for his remarks on Brahmins on a social media platform, an officer said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Film director Anurag Kashyap. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anil Chaturvedi, a Barkat Nagar resident, on Saturday night.

According to Bajaj Nagar sub-inspector Ram Kripal, the complainant alleged that the director posted abusive words about Brahmins while replying to a social media user.

 

Kashyap's film Phule, based on the life of social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and was set to be released this month, had courted controversy over its portrayal of caste.

Kashyap had questioned the row surrounding the film and while replying to a social media user, the director made the contentious remark against the Brahmin community.

After being widely trolled for the comment, Kashyap apologised on Saturday.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, "This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred. No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar."

"I won't take back what I said. Abuse me all you want. My family didn't say anything. If you want an apology, here it is," he added.

In another post on Instagram Stories, Kashyap shared a screenshot of the controversial comment.

"Everyone has read the response and they're all outraged as well. At least look at the context before you write," the director wrote in the caption.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
