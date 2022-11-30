Anti-Xi Protests in HK, NYC, LA, Toronto

Glimpses of anti-Chinese government protests during vigils for victims of a apartment building fire in Urumqi, China, amid China's zero-COVID' policy in Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto.

Xi Jinping's government reported that at least 10 people died in the fire, sparking public anger and protests against Covid lockdowns in several cities in China on Monday.

The vigils in New York, Los Angeles and Toronto also remembered those who have suffered and 'died of hunger during China Covid Zero'.

IMAGE: A woman places candles during a vigil at the University of Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman hands out sheets of paper of protest at the University of Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

IMAGE: Police cars patrol an area in Beijing where a message circulated online called on people to gather for a protest.

Xi's Communist dictatorship, clearly unnerved by the most severe protests since Tiananmen 1989, has warned of severe action against protestors. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds an umbrella with the slogan 'End brutal lockdowns' on it at a protest near the Chinese consulate in New York City. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: A person holds up a placard saying 'I awakened to the cry people have the power' at the protest near the Chinese consulate in New York. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: People light up their mobiles during the protest near the Chinese consulate in New York City. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: A placard saying 'End Dictator' at the protest near the Chinese consulate in New York City. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: People light candles during the vigil near the Chinese consulate in New York City. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

IMAGE: A candlelight vigil at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles remembering those who perished in the apartment building fire in Urumqi. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

IMAGE: A person steps on a Chinese flag during a protest outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto, Canada. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

IMAGE: A banner saying 'Down with Xi Jinping' seen at the protest outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

IMAGE: People hold Tibetan flags during the protest outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com