Another Young Pilot Is Laid To Rest

On the night of July 28, two young Indian Air Force pilots were killed when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft met with an accident near Barmer in Rajasthan.
Wing Commander Mohit Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal were was killed in the crash.
While Wing Commander Rana was laid to rest in Chandigarh on Saturday, Flight Lieutenant Bal's funeral took place in Jammu on Saturday, attended by thousands of Jammu residents.
IMAGE: Indian Air Force officers pay their last respects to Flight Lieutenant Bal at Air Force Station Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Air Commodore G S Bhullar consoles Flight Lieutenant Bal's grief-stricken father. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Bal's parents salute his mortal remains at his funeral at R S Pura in Jammu district. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Bal's brother weeps at the funeral. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: IAF officers carry Flight Lieutenant Bal's mortal remains at the funeral. Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Bal's grandmother breaks down at the funeral. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Bal's grandmother during the last rites. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Indian Navy and IAF personnel pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Lieutenant Bal. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa, right, consoles Flight Lieutenant Bal's mother. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Family members mourn as Flight Lieutenant Bal's mortal remains reaches the residence. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Bal's mortal remains arrive at Air Force Station Jammu. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Flight Lieutenant Bal's mortal remains being taken for the last rites from his home. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com