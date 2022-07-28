News
IAF's MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashes in Rajasthan, 2 pilots killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 29, 2022 00:13 IST
Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when their twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft met with an accident near Barmer in Rajasthan Thursday night.

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force's fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Photograph: PTI Photo

The IAF said the accident took place around 9:10 pm.

"A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening," it said.

"Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families," the IAF said in a statement.

 

A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari following the crash.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of two Air Warriors due to an accident of IAF's Mig-21 trainer aircraft near Barmer in Rajasthan," Singh said on Twitter.

"Their service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," he said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
