Another 'sheesh mahal' being made for Kejriwal in Punjab: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged that former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is being provided a “sheesh mahal with a 7-star facility” in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's quota even though he is neither an elected MLA nor part of the state government.

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the inauguration of the AAP head office at Panaji, in Goa. Photograph: @ArvindKejriwal/X

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged that even the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, who had lost elections in Delhi, have been “placed” in various boards and commissions in Punjab, and demanded an explanation from Kejriwal and his party.

There was no immediate response from the AAP or the Punjab government to the BJP's charge.

“People of Delhi removed Kejriwal from his ‘sheesh mahal' in New Delhi but the sheesh mahal mindset has not gone. And a sheesh mahal part 2 is being done in Punjab through the tax payers money, under the Punjab chief minister's quota because Kejriwal is the super CM of Punjab,” Poonawalla charged in a video message.

“He may not be an elected MLA, he may not be in the government, but a 7-star facility is being done only for him at the cost of the Punjabi tax payers,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the AAP, ruling Punjab, has not fulfilled the promises it made to the people of the state.

“They have not given the money they promised to women of Punjab but provided a 100-car convoy for Arvind Kejriwal's VVIP security, then a 7 star ‘alishaan' (luxurious) mansion for him,” he charged.

“And this isn't the only thing. Even AAP leaders, who had lost elections in Delhi, have been placed in the boards and commissions in Punjab. So, the Punjabi tax payers are being used and utilised to pay for the Aam Aadmi Party leaders of Delhi. This is their mindset,” the BJP spokesperson added.