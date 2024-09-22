News
Another 'sabotage' plot? Gas cylinder found on rail track in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 22, 2024 13:37 IST
An empty gas cylinder was found on the tracks by a goods train loco pilot, who applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur railway station in Kanpur on Sunday, the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month.

IMAGE: A goods train loco pilot applies emergency brakes after spotting an empty gas cylinder on the tracks in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI on X

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Allahabad from Kanpur.

"It was found that the cylinder was of five kilogramme capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated," the local police said in a statement.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh said, "The loco pilot alerted the railway officials who passed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kanpur police, which launched the investigation into the matter."

On September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt. The cylinder was thrown off the tracks after it was hit by the train.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
