Another protesting farmer dies, toll rises to 4

Another protesting farmer has died at the Khanauri border, bringing the death toll during the farmers' protest to four, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee members burn an effigy during their protest in support of the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest in Amritsar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 62-year-old farmer, Darshan Singh from Amargarh village in Bathinda district, had been staying at the Khanauri border since February 13.

The general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher said that Darshan Singh died of cardiac arrest.

"He was at the Khanauri border and is the fourth martyr of this farmers' agitation. He has been identified as Darshan Singh (62). He died of a heart attack," Pandher said.

He also said that a job to a member of the victim's family should be given.

"A compensation similar to that given to three previous martyrs and a job to a member of his family should be given. They have provided Rs 5 Lakhs each as compensation earlier..." he said.

On Wednesday, SSubhkaran Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, died at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers.

The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which had been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march, and clashed with police.

According to the medical superintendent of Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital, Subhkaran had an injury to his head. The post-mortem was delayed as the farmers pressed for acceptance of their demands.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.

Farmer leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri and had also said that they would decide their next course of action on Friday evening.

Thousands of farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.