News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another Indian student goes missing in US

Another Indian student goes missing in US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 03, 2024 11:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 23-year-old Indian student is missing in the United States state of California since last week and police have sought the public's help in finding her, the latest case in the country as the community grapples with a string of such incidents involving students.

IMAGE: Nitheesha Kandula. Photograph: John Guttierez, Chief of Police, CSUSB on X

Nitheesha Kandula, a California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) student, went missing on May 28, according to the police.

She was last seen in Los Angeles and was reported missing on May 30, John Guttierez, Chief of Police, CSUSB, said in a post on X on Sunday.

 

'#MissingPersonAlert: California State University, San Bernardino Police along with our partners in #LAPD, is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of @CSUSBNews Nitheesha Kandula, to contact us at: (909) 537-5165,' the police said.

Kandhula was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, and around 160 pounds (72.5 kg) in weight with black hair and black eyes, police said in a written statement.

She was possibly driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with a California license plate, the colour of which was unknown, according to the statement.

Urging people with information on her whereabouts to contact authorities, police said, 'Anyone with information is urged to contact the CSUSB Police Department at (909) 538-7777, or the LAPD's Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582.'

Last month, 26-year-old Rupesh Chandra Chintakind, an Indian student was reported missing in Chicago.

Earlier in April, a 25-year-old Indian student missing since March was found dead in the US city of Cleveland.

Mohammad Abdul Arfath, hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, arrived in the US last year in May to pursue a Masters in IT from Cleveland University.

In March, a 34-year-old trained classical dancer from India, Amarnath Ghosh, was shot dead in St Louis, Missouri. Sameer Kamath, a 23-year-old Indian-American student at Purdue University, was found dead in a nature preserve in Indiana on February 5.

On February 2, Vivek Taneja, a 41-year-old Indian-origin IT executive, suffered life-threatening injuries during an assault outside a restaurant in Washington, DC.

In January, 18-year-old Akul Dhawan, a University of Illinois student was found unresponsive outside a campus building. Investigations revealed that he died due to hypothermia, with authorities ruling that acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures significantly contributed to his death.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Deaths among Indian students alarming, suspicious'
'Deaths among Indian students alarming, suspicious'
Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada
US: Indian student hammered to death by drug addict
US: Indian student hammered to death by drug addict
Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?
Like Rhea, Disha's Fabulous Styling Tricks?
Modi gives a peek into his plans for third term
Modi gives a peek into his plans for third term
Stars Enjoy the GOLDEN HOUR!
Stars Enjoy the GOLDEN HOUR!
Sikkim Awaits 'Golay Ke Nau Guarantee'
Sikkim Awaits 'Golay Ke Nau Guarantee'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Another Indian student dies in US, probe underway

Another Indian student dies in US, probe underway

US 'deeply disturbed' on Indian student's stabbing

US 'deeply disturbed' on Indian student's stabbing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances