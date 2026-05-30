HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Annapurna Yojana: West Bengal To Transfer Funds From June 3

Annapurna Yojana: West Bengal To Transfer Funds From June 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 13:40 IST

West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana is set to begin fund transfers on June 3, providing Rs 3,000 to eligible women beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts, ensuring financial assistance and empowerment.

Key Points

  • West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana to begin fund transfers on June 3.
  • Eligible women beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 directly in their bank accounts.
  • Government officials will assist women in filling out application forms.
  • The West Bengal government aims to ensure transparency and financial discipline in welfare programmes.
  • Women in West Bengal will be able to travel free on state-operated buses starting June 1.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the first phase of fund transfers under the 'Annapurna Yojana' would begin from June 3, with eligible women beneficiaries receiving Rs 3,000 directly in their bank accounts.

Annapurna Yojana Application Process

Adhikari said beneficiaries need not be worried as state government officials would visit households to help them fill the application forms for the scheme, in order to ensure that the assistance reaches only genuine recipients.

 

The 12-page application form, which requires women to provide detailed information about every family member, has drawn criticism from several quarters, with some alleging that excessive documentation could exclude genuine beneficiaries.

"There is no need to be worried. Our officials will go door-to-door and help women fill the forms. Do not pay heed to any rumours. We want only genuine beneficiaries to receive the benefits of the scheme," Adhikari said, addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata.

Government Commitment to Transparency

The chief minister said his government was committed to maintaining transparency and financial discipline while implementing welfare programmes.

"We don't want the funds to be credited to the accounts of any non-Indian, or men to receive benefits meant for women beneficiaries," Adhikari said.

Several men have already been arrested for allegedly receiving benefits intended for women beneficiaries, he said.

Other Welfare Initiatives

Adhikari asserted that the state government would fulfil all promises outlined in its 'Sankalpa Patra' (poll manifesto).

The CM said that starting June 1, women will be able to travel free of cost in buses operated by the West Bengal government, materialising one of the BJP's poll promises.

Adhikari also said the state budget would be presented on June 22, and expressed hope that it would meet the aspirations of the people of West Bengal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

West Bengal Government Prioritises Women's Empowerment, Welfare Schemes
West Bengal Government Prioritises Women's Empowerment, Welfare Schemes
Why West Bengal Is Ending Religious Leader Payments
Why West Bengal Is Ending Religious Leader Payments
Why Modi plans to transfer Rs 10K each to Bihar's 75 lakh women
Why Modi plans to transfer Rs 10K each to Bihar's 75 lakh women
Why Bengal's Annapurna Yojana Form Is Facing Criticism
Why Bengal's Annapurna Yojana Form Is Facing Criticism
West Bengal Approves Ayushman Bharat, Land Transfer For Border Fencing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Rohit Sharma Spotted with Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai Airport1:16

Rohit Sharma Spotted with Wife Ritika Sajdeh at Mumbai...

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at Airport0:30

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at...

Massive Forest Fire Reaches British-Era Graveyard in Shimla1:11

Massive Forest Fire Reaches British-Era Graveyard in Shimla

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO