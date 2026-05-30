Annapurna Yojana: West Bengal To Transfer Funds From June 3

West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana is set to begin fund transfers on June 3, providing Rs 3,000 to eligible women beneficiaries directly into their bank accounts, ensuring financial assistance and empowerment.

Key Points West Bengal's Annapurna Yojana to begin fund transfers on June 3.

Eligible women beneficiaries will receive Rs 3,000 directly in their bank accounts.

Government officials will assist women in filling out application forms.

The West Bengal government aims to ensure transparency and financial discipline in welfare programmes.

Women in West Bengal will be able to travel free on state-operated buses starting June 1.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the first phase of fund transfers under the 'Annapurna Yojana' would begin from June 3, with eligible women beneficiaries receiving Rs 3,000 directly in their bank accounts.

Annapurna Yojana Application Process

Adhikari said beneficiaries need not be worried as state government officials would visit households to help them fill the application forms for the scheme, in order to ensure that the assistance reaches only genuine recipients.

The 12-page application form, which requires women to provide detailed information about every family member, has drawn criticism from several quarters, with some alleging that excessive documentation could exclude genuine beneficiaries.

"There is no need to be worried. Our officials will go door-to-door and help women fill the forms. Do not pay heed to any rumours. We want only genuine beneficiaries to receive the benefits of the scheme," Adhikari said, addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata.

Government Commitment to Transparency

The chief minister said his government was committed to maintaining transparency and financial discipline while implementing welfare programmes.

"We don't want the funds to be credited to the accounts of any non-Indian, or men to receive benefits meant for women beneficiaries," Adhikari said.

Several men have already been arrested for allegedly receiving benefits intended for women beneficiaries, he said.

Other Welfare Initiatives

Adhikari asserted that the state government would fulfil all promises outlined in its 'Sankalpa Patra' (poll manifesto).

The CM said that starting June 1, women will be able to travel free of cost in buses operated by the West Bengal government, materialising one of the BJP's poll promises.

Adhikari also said the state budget would be presented on June 22, and expressed hope that it would meet the aspirations of the people of West Bengal.