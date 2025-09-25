HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Why Modi plans to transfer Rs 10K each to Bihar's 75 lakh women

Why Modi plans to transfer Rs 10K each to Bihar's 75 lakh women

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
September 25, 2025 19:45 IST

x

The scheme is universal in nature, under which financial assistance will be provided to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's "Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana" on Friday and transfer Rs 10,000 each to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, totalling Rs 7,500 crore.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public meeting, in Banswara, Rajasthan, September 25, 2025 as Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade (second from left), Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi (left), and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (right) look on. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Officials said the scheme is aimed at making women aatmanirbhar (self-dependent) and promoting empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

An initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be provided, with the possibility of an additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases, they noted.

 

An initial grant of Rs 10,000 will be provided, with the possibility of an additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases, they noted.

The scheme will be community-driven and resource persons connected to self-help groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, gramin haat (rural market) will be further developed in the state.

The National Democratic Alliance governments at the Centre and in Bihar have launched a series of development and welfare measures in the poll-bound state as the ruling alliance looks to retain power there.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
