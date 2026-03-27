Professor Arrested in Chennai Following Sexual Harassment Claims

An Anna University professor's arrest for alleged sexual harassment and stalking has ignited student protests and scrutiny of campus safety protocols in Chennai.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points An Anna University professor, Gnanavel Babu, has been arrested for alleged sexual harassment and stalking following a complaint by a female student.

The arrest follows student protests demanding action after previous complaints were allegedly ignored by university authorities.

The university has suspended the professor and initiated internal and police inquiries into the allegations.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai has criticised the university's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee and called for a thorough investigation.

Police are conducting a comprehensive probe, urging female students to come forward with any information.

A professor of the state-run Anna University here was arrested on Friday evening following allegations of sexual harassment and stalking, police said.

A case was registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking, said a senior police official.

The professor has been identified as Gnanavel Babu, according to police.

"We arrested him in Tirunelveli and he is being brought to Chennai for interrogation," the officer said.

The legal action comes amid intense student protests and a subsequent suspension order by the university administration.

Allegations and Student Protests

According to police sources, the FIR was registered following a complaint by a woman student who alleged that the professor had been subjecting her to sexual harassment for nearly two years.

The complainant further stated that several other female students had also been victimised and requested a confidential inquiry within her department to ensure the safety of all students.

The university campus witnessed significant unrest as students hit the streets, alleging that despite complaining twice previously, no concrete action was taken by the authorities. The protesters demanded the immediate removal of the faculty member and a complete overhaul of the campus safety grievance mechanism.

University Response and Political Reaction

Following the registration of the police case and the escalating protests, the Anna University management issued an official order placing the professor under immediate suspension pending a full internal and police inquiry.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai.

Expressing "deep shock" on X (formerly Twitter), Annamalai sought to know why such incidents continue to recur at a premier institution like Anna University.

He further questioned the functionality of the university's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee, noting that the harassment allegedly persisted for two years.

He also called upon the state Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, to provide answers regarding the safety measures implemented since similar incidents were reported last year.

Annamalai has also urged the Tamil Nadu Police to conduct a "secretive and sensitive" investigation involving all female students in the accused professor's department to encourage more victims to come forward without fear of academic backlash.

Police said a thorough probe is underway.