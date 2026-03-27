Professor at Anna University Arrested for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Stalking

An Anna University professor has been arrested in Chennai amid student protests, accused of sexual harassment and stalking, raising serious questions about campus safety and the handling of complaints.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points Anna University professor Gnanavel Babu arrested for alleged sexual harassment and stalking after a student complaint.

The arrest follows student protests demanding action against the professor and an overhaul of campus safety mechanisms.

A female student alleged two years of sexual harassment, prompting a police investigation and university suspension.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the university's PoSH committee and called for a thorough investigation.

The university has suspended the professor pending internal and police inquiries.

A professor of the state-run Anna University here was arrested on Friday evening following allegations of sexual harassment and stalking, police said.

A case was registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking, said a senior police official.

The professor has been identified as Gnanavel Babu, according to police.

"We arrested him in Tirunelveli and he is being brought to Chennai for interrogation," the officer said.

The legal action comes amid intense student protests and a subsequent suspension order by the university administration.

According to police sources, the FIR was registered following a complaint by a woman student who alleged that the professor had been subjecting her to sexual harassment for nearly two years.

The complainant further stated that several other female students had also been victimised and requested a confidential inquiry within her department to ensure the safety of all students.

Student Protests and University Response

The university campus witnessed significant unrest as students hit the streets, alleging that despite complaining twice previously, no concrete action was taken by the authorities. The protesters demanded the immediate removal of the faculty member and a complete overhaul of the campus safety grievance mechanism.

Following the registration of the police case and the escalating protests, the Anna University management issued an official order placing the professor under immediate suspension pending a full internal and police inquiry.

Political Reaction and Calls for Investigation

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders in the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai expressed "deep shock" on X (formerly Twitter), questioning why such incidents continue to recur at a premier institution like Anna University.

He further questioned the functionality of the university's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee, noting that the harassment allegedly persisted for two years.

He also called upon the state Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, to provide answers regarding the safety measures implemented since similar incidents were reported last year.

Annamalai has also urged the Tamil Nadu Police to conduct a "secretive and sensitive" investigation involving all female students in the accused professor's department to encourage more victims to come forward without fear of academic backlash.

Police said a thorough probe is underway.