Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Claims at Anna University

An Anna University professor has been suspended and is under police investigation after a female student filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment and stalking, igniting student protests and raising concerns about campus safety.

Key Points Anna University professor Gnanavel Babu is accused of sexual harassment and stalking, leading to a police case and university suspension.

A female student's complaint triggered the investigation, alleging two years of harassment and prompting concerns for other female students' safety.

Student protests erupted over the university's alleged inaction on previous complaints, demanding the professor's removal and improved grievance mechanisms.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai criticised the university's PoSH committee and called for a thorough, sensitive investigation to encourage more victims to come forward.

The Anna University management has suspended the professor pending a full internal and police inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations.

A case has been registered against a professor of the state-run Anna University following allegations of sexual harassment and stalking, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking, said a senior police official.

The professor has been identified as Gnanavel Babu and the legal action comes amid intense student protests and a subsequent suspension order by the university administration.

According to police sources, the FIR was registered following a complaint by a woman student who alleged that the professor had been subjecting her to sexual harassment for nearly two years. The complainant further stated that several other female students had also been victimised and requested a confidential inquiry within her department to ensure the safety of all students.

Student Protests and University Response

The university campus witnessed significant unrest as students hit the streets, alleging that despite complaining twice previously, no concrete action was taken by the authorities. The protesters demanded the immediate removal of the faculty member and a complete overhaul of the campus safety grievance mechanism.

Following the registration of the police case and the escalating protests, the Anna University management issued an official order placing the professor under immediate suspension pending a full internal and police inquiry.

Political Reaction

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders in the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai expressed "deep shock" on X (formerly Twitter), questioning why such incidents continue to recur at a premier institution like Anna University.

He further questioned the functionality of the university's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee, noting that the harassment allegedly persisted for two years.

He also called upon the state Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, to provide answers regarding the safety measures implemented since similar incidents were reported last year.

Annamalai has also urged the Tamil Nadu Police to conduct a "secretive and sensitive" investigation involving all female students in the accused professor's department to encourage more victims to come forward without fear of academic backlash.

Police said a thorough probe is underway.