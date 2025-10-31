Former Prof held for sexually abusing woman, seeking Rs 1.5 crore

A retired professor from Bengaluru University has been arrested after a 37-year-old woman accused him of 'sustained sexual harassment, intimidation, and extortion attempts', police said on Friday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The accused, B C Mylarappa, was arrested following a complaint filed by the woman at the Basaveshwaranagar police station on October 9, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that he 'harassed' her for several months and repeatedly 'threatened' her, demanding Rs 1.5 crore, police said.

According to the FIR, the woman had known Mylarappa since 2022, when she worked at the Karnataka State Harijan Sevak Sangh in Sadashivanagar, which he managed. After her husband's death in December 2024, she said Mylarappa began assisting her with a property dispute and a police case.

Initially, Mylarappa appeared supportive, but later began 'harassing' her and interfering in her personal and family matters, the woman alleged.

The complainant claimed that Mylarappa tried to make her sign documents, blaming her family's lawyer for any future mishap.

When she refused, he 'verbally abused and physically assaulted' her, snatched her phone, and made false allegations against her to her brother living abroad.

The FIR stated that the woman later began receiving threatening calls and WhatsApp messages from a person identified as Jayamma, who claimed to represent a women's organisation.

Jayamma allegedly spread false rumours maligning the complainant's character by linking her name to her family advocate, it said.

The woman also alleged that Mylarappa continued to visit her Basaveshwaranagar residence, rang the doorbell for hours, sent abusive messages, and threatened to ruin her reputation unless she 'co-operated' or paid him Rs 1.5 crore.

Based on her complaint, police registered a case against Mylarappa and Jayamma under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the relevant Act, police said.

"We have arrested Mylarappa. Two cases have been filed against him -- one pertains to harassing the woman and the other to creating a disturbance. After the first case was filed, the former professor went to the victim's house and her lawyer's house in anger and caused a disturbance," a senior police officer said.

Jayamma's involvement is under scrutiny, and necessary action will be taken, he added.