HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Anmol Bishnoi ordered Siddique's murder to create terror: Police

Anmol Bishnoi ordered Siddique's murder to create terror: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2025 19:29 IST

x

Fugitive gangster Anmol Bishnoi allegedly ordered the killing of Nationalist Congress Party politician Baba Siddique to "create an atmosphere of terror" through his organised crime syndicate, as per the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police on Monday.

IMAGE: Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.Photograph: ANI Photo

The crime branch named 29 accused in the 4,590-page charge sheet, including 26 already arrested and three wanted persons, including Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

 

Two other wanted persons are suspected co-conspirators, Mohammad Yasin Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar.

The police said they have collected strong evidence against all the 29 accused.

The crime branch filed the charge sheet in a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court in Mumbai.

The police stated that Anmol Bishnoi, along with other members of his organised crime syndicate, hatched a conspiracy to create terror and dominance, leading to the invocation of stringent MCOCA.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The 26 arrested accused include the alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and his aides.

The police booked them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder before invoking MCOCA against all of them.

The arrested accused are currently in judicial custody.

The police recorded statements of 88 people so far and listed a total of 180 witnesses, including former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, and recovered five firearms, six magazines, and 35 mobile phones.

The investigators had earlier told the court that the role of Lawrence Bishnoi had not been established in the crime.

During one of the remand hearings, the police had told the court that Anmol Bishnoi was operating a separate gang, mainly active in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

The prosecution had told the court that Anmol Bishnoi was trying to establish his supremacy as a gang leader.

A Mumbai Police official said in November that they had sent a proposal for extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in some high-profile crimes including the murder of Baba Siddique after US authorities informed them about his presence in their country.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi were named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The National Investigation Agency had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat.

A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Siddique shooter-mastermind key link among 4 held
Siddique shooter-mastermind key link among 4 held
Siddique's killer stayed at scene, monitored events
Siddique's killer stayed at scene, monitored events
Anmol Bishnoi named main conspirator in Siddique killing
Anmol Bishnoi named main conspirator in Siddique killing
Stringent MCOCA invoked in Baba Siddique murder case
Stringent MCOCA invoked in Baba Siddique murder case
Scrap dealer who gave weapon to Siddique shooters held
Scrap dealer who gave weapon to Siddique shooters held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Simple Food Advice For 2025

webstory image 2

122,355 Condoms In India's Top 9 NYE Qcom

webstory image 3

Golden Globes 2025: The Highlights

VIDEOS

Did the police slap Prashant Kishor before his arrest- Watch the Video1:30

Did the police slap Prashant Kishor before his arrest-...

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra0:45

Malaika spotted outside yoga class in Bandra

Video: Delhi CM Atishi breaks down over BJP leader's jibe6:15

Video: Delhi CM Atishi breaks down over BJP leader's jibe

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD