News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Baba Siddique murder: Key link between shooter and mastermind held

Baba Siddique murder: Key link between shooter and mastermind held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 23, 2024 20:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a breakthrough in Nationalist Congress Party politician Baba Siddique's murder case, police arrested a Haryana native, suspected to be an important link between a shooter and the mastermind of the conspiracy, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Baba Siddique, with son Zeeshan. Photograph: Courtesy @zeeshan_iyc/X

The latest arrest took the number of persons in the custody of Mumbai Police to 11.

The 11th accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was nabbed from Haryana after his role in the crime came to the fore during the interrogation of other accused in custody.

 

Police suspect Kumar was involved in hatching the murder conspiracy and its execution.

Some suspected financial dealings involving him and other accused are also under the scanner, the official said.

Kumar is an important link between one of the shooters in custody Gurmail Singh and the alleged mastermind Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who is absconding, according to police.

As per the preliminary investigation, Akhtar was the common link between shooters and murder conspirators, the official said.

Kumar was nabbed on Tuesday evening from Haryana by a crime branch team and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

He was remanded in police custody till November 4.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12.

Investigators have not yet established the motive behind the murder.

They are probing the crime from different angles, including contract killing, business rivalry or threats over a slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai.

Police have so far arrested ten persons, including two suspected shooters- Dharmaraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh- while the main shooter Shivkumar Gautam and two conspirators are on the run.

The investigation in the sensational murder case so far suggested a five-member Thane-based contract killing module was initially given the contract to kill the former Maharashtra minister.

The module, however, backed out of the contract over disagreement on demanding a sum of Rs 50 lakh for executing the crime and given the clout of the late politician even though they provided logistical support and other help for carrying out the hit, according to police.

Police have widened the dragnet in search of wanted accused Gautam, Shubham Lonkar and Akhtar against whom a look-out circular has been issued to prevent them from fleeing the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
'Accused conducted recce on Siddique, paid in advance'
'Accused conducted recce on Siddique, paid in advance'
Baba Siddique: Political veteran known for his Iftars
Baba Siddique: Political veteran known for his Iftars
What Modi, Xi said during first talks since Galwan
What Modi, Xi said during first talks since Galwan
Priyanka has assets worth Rs 12 cr; faces cheating case
Priyanka has assets worth Rs 12 cr; faces cheating case
Pitch uncertainty looms as Pak gambles on spin trio
Pitch uncertainty looms as Pak gambles on spin trio
Neeraj Chopra calls for Mondotrack at NIS Patiala
Neeraj Chopra calls for Mondotrack at NIS Patiala
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Man who gave money to Baba Siddique shooters held

Man who gave money to Baba Siddique shooters held

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

Was Baba Siddique threatened over slum rehab project?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances