News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Stringent MCOCA invoked in Baba Siddique murder case

Stringent MCOCA invoked in Baba Siddique murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 30, 2024 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act in NCP politician Baba Siddique murder case, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area. Photograph: @zeeshanBabaS/X

The crime branch has so far arrested 26 persons, including the alleged main shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam, in the case.

Provisions of stringent MCOCA are invoked in the Baba Siddique murder case, a Mumbai Police official said without elaborating.

 

It is important to note that confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible as evidence in court. It is also difficult to secure bail under the MCOCA.

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai.

He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai, where he passed away.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol was arrested in the US for his alleged role in the murder of Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home.

Suspected key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar are still on the run.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter
Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter
Scrap dealer who shot Baba Siddique dead held in UP
Scrap dealer who shot Baba Siddique dead held in UP
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
Difference in EVM votes, but don't have proof: Pawar
Difference in EVM votes, but don't have proof: Pawar
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Man falls to death while spitting 'paan' from bus
Chess Worlds: Gukesh- Liren play out another draw
Chess Worlds: Gukesh- Liren play out another draw
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Siddique's killer stayed at scene, monitored events
Siddique's killer stayed at scene, monitored events
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances