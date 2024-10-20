News
Home  » News » Scrap dealer who gave weapon to Siddique shooters held; 10 arrests so far

Scrap dealer who gave weapon to Siddique shooters held; 10 arrests so far

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 20, 2024 22:11 IST
The Mumbai police's crime branch investigating the Baba Siddique murder case on Sunday arrested a scrap dealer from Navi Mumbai for allegedly providing a weapon to shooters, taking the number of persons in custody so far to 10, an official said.

IMAGE: Mumbai Crime Branch presented five accused arrested in Baba Siddiqui murder case in Esplanade court, in Mumbai, October 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Om Singh (32), originally from Udaipur in Rajasthan who is currently staying in Navi Mumbai.

 

Singh was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till October 26, the official said.

The police have so far arrested 10 persons, including Bhagwant Singh, from various locations, including five from the Mumbai Metropolitan region for providing logistical support and firearms, in connection with Siddique's killing on October 12.

The former Maharashtra minister was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of his MLA son in Bandra.

The suspected shooters in the custody of police are Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19).

The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and two other persons involved in the murder conspiracy are on the run.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
3rd accused in Siddique murder case sent to custody

3rd accused in Siddique murder case sent to custody

Siddique murder: Celebs in crosshairs of underworld

Siddique murder: Celebs in crosshairs of underworld

