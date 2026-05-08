NCRB Includes Animal Cruelty Cases In Crime Database

India's National Crime Records Bureau now includes animal cruelty cases in its annual crime database, marking a significant step towards recognising and addressing crimes against animals.

Key Points The NCRB included animal cruelty cases in its 'Crime in India 2024' database for the first time.

A total of 9,039 cases were recorded under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act nationwide.

Maharashtra recorded the highest number of animal cruelty cases with 2,927 incidents.

Animal rights activists welcome the move, highlighting the link between animal cruelty and violent behaviour against humans.

In a first, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has included cases of crime and cruelty against animals in its annual database 'Crime in India 2024', recording a total of 9,039 cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act across the country.

Animal Rights Activists Welcome the Move

The data comes amid persistent demands from animal rights activists, who have long argued that while attacks by animals on humans are documented, there has been no official nationwide database tracking cruelty against animals.

According to the latest NCRB report, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of such cases at 2,927 in 2024.

Among Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases at 223, followed by Delhi with 35 cases.

State-wise data showed that Telangana recorded 1,890 cases under the act, followed by Kerala with 1,510 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 1,121 cases. Karnataka registered 320 cases, Tamil Nadu 259 and Gujarat 181 during the year.

Several states and Union Territories reported either very low or zero cases under the law.

The NCRB data showed no cases were registered in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura in 2024.

Among Union Territories, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Chandigarh also reported zero cases under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Maneka Gandhi's Reaction to the NCRB Data

Reacting to the data, animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi welcomed the NCRB's decision to include animal cruelty cases in its annual crime report, saying that it was an important recognition of an issue that had long been overlooked.

"On average, there will be 9,000 to 10,000 cases per day. And this is more than any other case of any other kind," Gandhi told PTI.

"Once the police realise the crime that is involved here, I hope they will pay more attention to it," she said.

Gandhi also said cruelty towards animals was often linked to violent behaviour against humans.

"The government needs to understand that people who are cruel to animals will also be cruel to people," she said.

Link Between Animal Cruelty and Violent Crimes

Referring to studies and crime trends, Gandhi said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States had identified animal cruelty among serious crimes requiring attention.

"There have been surveys done showing that anybody who is in jail across the world for heinous crimes such as murder, dacoity, arson and mugging, they have started their life by attacking animals first," she said.

Activist Rashim Sharma's Perspective

Dog feeder and animal rights activist Rashim Sharma told PTI that inclusion of such data in the NCRB report was a "welcome step".

"Recognising animal cruelty cases as crimes will build awareness that such acts are unacceptable and punishable by law," Sharma said.

"The number of crimes against animals remains highly underreported, and greater visibility can encourage reporting, create deterrence, and help rein in increasing cruelty towards animals," she added.