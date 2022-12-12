News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anil Deshmukh gets bail in graft case, to stay in jail for now

Anil Deshmukh gets bail in graft case, to stay in jail for now

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 12, 2022 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bombay high court on Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

IMAGE: Anil Deshmukh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Deshmukh, however, won't walk out of jail as the high court has kept the order in abeyance for 10 days after the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik allowed Deshmukh's bail plea after hearing arguments of both sides.

 

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, 74, had approached the high court after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month.

He sought bail both on medical grounds as well as on merits.

The NCP leader has been in jail since November last year after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

In April this year, he was arrested by the CBI in the corruption case.

He was granted bail by the high court last month in the ED case.

Deshmukh's bail plea in the corruption case was, however, rejected by the special CBI court noting that there was prima facie evidence against him.

Indian Police Service officer Param Bir Singh had in March 2021 alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The high court in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a Preliminary Enquiry against Deshmukh.

The CBI subsequently registered a first information report (FIR) against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC upholds bail granted to ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh
SC upholds bail granted to ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh
There are Wazes in every police force
There are Wazes in every police force
'Police-politicians together in hafta system'
'Police-politicians together in hafta system'
Jacqueline appears in court in Rs 200 cr fraud case
Jacqueline appears in court in Rs 200 cr fraud case
Supreme Court gets new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in
Supreme Court gets new judge, Justice Datta sworn-in
Tribal lands seized in love jihad, must stop: Chouhan
Tribal lands seized in love jihad, must stop: Chouhan
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

More like this

Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh gets bail in ED case

Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh gets bail in ED case

Deshmukh case: I-T dept finds Rs 17 cr 'hidden income'

Deshmukh case: I-T dept finds Rs 17 cr 'hidden income'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances