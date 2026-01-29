HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC reserves verdict on plea against Bihar electoral roll revision

SC reserves verdict on plea against Bihar electoral roll revision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 17:11 IST

x

The court had commenced final arguments in the matter on August 12 last year, when it observed that inclusion or exclusion of names in electoral rolls falls within the constitutional remit of the ECI 

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The petition was filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms.
  • The bench heard rejoinder submissions on behalf of the petitioners before reserving the verdict.
  • The ECI has defended the SIR exercise, maintaining that Aadhaar and voter identity cards cannot be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas including the one filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. 

 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi concluded the final hearing after a battery of lawyers including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Prashant Bhushan and Gopal Sankaranarayan argued in the matter.

The poll panel was represented by senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Maninder Singh.

The bench heard rejoinder submissions on behalf of the petitioners before reserving the verdict.

The court had commenced final arguments in the matter on August 12 last year, when it observed that inclusion or exclusion of names in electoral rolls falls within the constitutional remit of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI has defended the SIR exercise, maintaining that Aadhaar and voter identity cards cannot be treated as conclusive proof of citizenship.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Additions, deletions part of electoral roll revision process, says SC
Additions, deletions part of electoral roll revision process, says SC
EC uploads SIR logical discrepancies list on website after SC order
EC uploads SIR logical discrepancies list on website after SC order
No FIR against TMC MLA over SIR violence despite EC deadline
No FIR against TMC MLA over SIR violence despite EC deadline
Accept Aadhaar, voter ID: SC to poll panel on Bihar SIR
Accept Aadhaar, voter ID: SC to poll panel on Bihar SIR
Consider more time for Kerala SIR drive: SC to EC
Consider more time for Kerala SIR drive: SC to EC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Video: Fadnavis, Shinde, Maha Governor meet Ajit Pawar's wife1:46

Video: Fadnavis, Shinde, Maha Governor meet Ajit Pawar's...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

Emotional Scenes: Young son performs last rites of Ajit Pawar's PSO7:20

Emotional Scenes: Young son performs last rites of Ajit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO