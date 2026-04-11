Andhra Pradesh Launches Drone Delivery for Healthcare in Tribal Regions

Andhra Pradesh is pioneering a new era of healthcare accessibility by launching a drone delivery service to provide essential medical supplies and diagnostic support to remote tribal communities in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

IMAGE: Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Key Points Andhra Pradesh government initiates drone delivery for healthcare in remote tribal areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Drones transport diagnostic samples, essential medicines, and critical medical supplies to improve healthcare access.

The initiative has completed 1,000 flights, covering over 40,000 km and delivering more than 25,000 medical products.

Smaller government health centres are linked to Paderu Medical College and GGH for efficient transportation of medical supplies.

In an innovative healthcare move, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a drone delivery initiative to serve remote tribal regions of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The drones will transport diagnostic samples, essential medicines, and critical medical supplies.

The health department is implementing this project in association with Alluri Sitarama Raju district (ASR), Real Time Governance System (RTGS) and technology partner Redwing, which is supported by US-based UPS Foundation.

"An innovative healthcare drone delivery initiative is currently underway in ASR district, aimed at strengthening last-mile delivery of diagnostics, medicines, and essential medical supplies in remote tribal areas," said a press release on Saturday.

The initiative has already clocked 1,000 flights, covering over 40,000 km and aerially dispatching more than 25,000 medical products.

Drone Network for Medical Supplies

Smaller government health centres are linked to Paderu Medical College and Government General Hospital (GGH) for the transportation of diagnostic samples, emergency medicines, and other essential supplies, the press release added.