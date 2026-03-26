13 dead, 22 injured in Andhra Pradesh bus-tipper collision, fire

A tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district has claimed 13 lives and injured 22 others after a collision with a tipper led to a devastating fire, prompting condolences and relief announcements from top leaders.

IMAGE: The site of the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district, March 26, 2025. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Thirteen people died and 22 were injured after a private bus collided with a tipper and caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district.

The accident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am when the bus, carrying 35 passengers, struck the tipper's diesel tank, causing an inferno.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, with PM Modi announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an investigation and directed officials to provide the best medical care and compensation.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also expressed shock and instructed officials to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh for victim assistance and medical care.

Thirteen people were killed and 22 injured after a private travels bus collided with a tipper and caught fire in Rayavaram in Markapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the police said.

While earlier estimates from district superintendent of police V Harshavardhan Raju suggested 14 fatalities, an official release from the Andhra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) later confirmed 13 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock and grief over the road accident near Rayavaram in Markapuram district.

"A total of 35 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, of whom 13 lost their lives while 22 injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. Among the injured, three are reported to be in critical condition," the CMO press release said.

Investigation Underway

The bus struck the tipper's diesel tank, triggering an inferno.

Officials said rescue operations are ongoing while a command and control room has been set up at Markapuram deputy collector's office to assist families.

The private bus was heading to Kaligiri in Nellore district from Jagtiyal in Telangana when the accident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am.

The truck overturned and the front of the bus was completely sheared off by the force of the collision.

According to officials, the bus driver reportedly stated that the steering wheel got stuck, and authorities are verifying this claim.

Preliminary assessment suggested that the bus moved into the opposite lane before the crash.

CM directs best medical care to injured

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naidu held a teleconference with senior officials and ministers, directing them to extend the best possible medical care to the injured and announced adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and injured passengers.

Ordering an investigation into the accident, Naidu offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured full support from the state government.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also expressed deep shock over the incident.

Revanth Reddy directed State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to gather complete details about the victims and those who were injured in the accident.

He instructed him to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh officials. The chief minister also ordered that the injured receive the best possible medical care.

Following the chief minister's instructions, Rao spoke with his Andhra counterpart, an official release said.

Condolences and Relief Efforts

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu said on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.

"The mishap in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, is tragic. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PM Modi said.