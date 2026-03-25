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2 dead, 23 injured as double-decker bus overturns in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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March 25, 2026 10:41 IST

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The bus was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi with approximately 30 passengers on board.

Bus overturns in Delhi

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points

  • A sleeper bus overturned in Karol Bagh, Delhi, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries.
  • Emergency services, including police and fire department, responded swiftly to rescue passengers trapped inside the overturned bus.
  • The bus was travelling from Jaipur to Delhi with approximately 30 passengers on board.
  • The bus driver has been detained, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.
  • Prompt response from authorities and public assistance were crucial in saving lives at the scene of the Delhi bus accident.

Two passengers were killed and 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area early Wednesday, an official said.

Around 1 am, Karol Bagh police station received a PCR call informing that several passengers were trapped inside a bus following an accident, the official said.

The bus, with around 30 passengers on board, had arrived in the national capital from Jaipur, he said.

A police team led by the SHO of Karol Bagh, along with picket staff and night patrolling personnel, rushed to the spot and found the bus lying overturned, the official said.

"The passengers were trapped inside and crying for help," the officer added.

Police personnel, Delhi Fire Services, along with locals, immediately launched an effort to pull out the trapped passengers, he said, adding that a JCB machine nearby was roped in to help lift the bus and rescue the trapped passengers.

10 Passengers Critically Injured 

Around 10 critically injured passengers, who were immediately rescued, were rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Subsequently, 12 injured were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and one to Lady Hardinge Medical College, the police said.

Two passengers, both men, succumbed to injuries at RML Hospital, the officer said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Shehbaj Alam (30), a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, while the identity of the second victim, in his mid 20s, is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The bus driver, Pankaj Kumar (26), a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, has been detained and is undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"Further investigation is underway and details of the injured are being collected from the hospitals. Necessary legal action will be taken against the driver following completion of the inquiry," the officer said.

Officials said the prompt response of police personnel, along with assistance from the public and fire department helped save lives.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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