Rediff.com  » News » 29 dead as bus falls off Yamuna Expressway into drain

29 dead as bus falls off Yamuna Expressway into drain

July 08, 2019 09:11 IST

An Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway in Agra resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured on Monday morning.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awadh Depot and was going to New Delhi from Lucknow.

 

As per initial reports as many as 50 people were on board when the bus fell into the drain.

Police have reached the spot and rescue operation has begun to take out the trapped passengers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and condolences on the death of passengers and directed the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

UP Roadways has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Source: ANI
