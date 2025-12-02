Andhra IAS officer's daughter dies by suicide over 'dowry harassment'

A 25-year-old woman, daughter of an IAS officer, has allegedly died by suicide at her parental home in Tadepalli in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh after making dowry harassment allegations months ago, said a police official on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Her parents broke open the doors after she didn't come out of the bathroom for a long time and found her hanging, the police added.

"Madhuri Sahitibai (25), daughter of an IAS officer, was found dead at her parental home on Sunday after previously making dowry harassment allegations," Mangalagiri DSP Murali Krishna told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 80 (that deals with dowry deaths) of the BNS.

According to the police, Sahitibai had fallen in love with Rajesh Naidu from her village in Bugganapalli in Betancharala Mandal of Nandyal district and had discontinued her B Tech course earlier due to backlogs.

She married Naidu on March 5 and informed her and her husband's families on March 7.

The wedding was registered later. However, a few months ago, she reportedly called her parents alleging that she faced dowry harassment, following which her parents brought her back to their home in the first week of September, the police said.

Her parents said she agreed to return with them and had been staying at their residence since then, the police added.