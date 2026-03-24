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Three Arrested in Vijayawada Over Extremist Social Media Activity

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 10:34 IST

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Indian police have arrested three individuals in Vijayawada for allegedly promoting extremist content on social media and having suspected links to terror networks, raising concerns about online radicalisation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three men arrested in Vijayawada for allegedly supporting extremist ideology online.
  • The suspects were found promoting extremist content on social media platforms.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests a network of around 10 members attempting to influence youth towards extremist activities.
  • Police are investigating possible links to terrorist organisations.

Three men have been arrested here for allegedly expressing support for extremist ideology on social media and suspected links to terror networks, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused are identified as Mohammad Rahmatulla Sharif (23), Mirza Sohail Baig (23), and Mohammad Danish (27), and they were found during surveillance of online activities linked to radical content and propaganda.

 

"Based on intelligence inputs, our teams arrested three individuals. They were found sharing and promoting extremist content on social media platforms," the official told PTI, adding that further investigation is underway.

The trio was apprehended near their residence in the Two Town locality on Monday by Intelligence officials as part of a coordinated operation.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation revealed that the group is part of a network of around 10 members operating across the country and allegedly attempting to influence youth and divert them towards extremist activities, officials said.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain their possible links with terrorist organisations and the nature of their online activities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and are investigating.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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