HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Andhra intelligence ex-chief held in Mumbai actress harassment case

Andhra intelligence ex-chief held in Mumbai actress harassment case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 19:24 IST

x

Andhra Pradesh home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday said former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested in connection with a case involving the alleged harassment of Mumbai-based actor-model Kadambari Narendra Kumar Jethwani.

IMAGE: Former intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh PSR Anjaneyulu. Photograph: Courtesy Andhra ACB website

Anjaneyulu is one of the three IPS officers who are under suspension for allegedly "hastily arresting" and "harassing" Jethwani without proper investigation in a case filed against her during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

Vishal Gunni and Kanthi Rana Tata are the other two IPS officers.

 

According to the home minister, seven people are accused in Jethwani's case. YSRCP leader Kukkala Vidyasagar has already been arrested in connection with this case.

"Today, former intelligence chief Anjaneyulu has also been arrested in this matter (Jethwani case). We are going ahead transparently. Without evidence, department (police) officials will not proceed for any action. After gathering all the evidence, we are taking some action," the minister told a news channel.

Asserting that there is no need for the Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance government to trouble anybody, Anitha said that whoever has committed mistakes would have to be punished.

Referring to Anjaneyulu, she noted that some officials are facing consequences of the actions they did during the previous YSRCP government.

She alleged that some officials had worked to win the favour and appreciation of former CM, ministers and political leaders.

Recalling the imprisonment of senior IAS officer Yerra Srilakshmi, who was arrested for alleged graft during the united Andhra Pradesh era, Anitha questioned why officials working under the YSRCP government face charges, but not under TDP government.

"Even we were in Opposition several times. We (TDP leaders) were booked, but no official was subjected to any hardship because of us. We can vouch for it. But why officials, who worked under your (YSRCP) government are being required to stand before the law for committing mistakes? You have to introspect it," she said.

Anitha claimed that some officials are facing "difficulties" now because they allegedly obeyed the erstwhile YSRCP government to commit "mistakes."

Further, she observed that Jethwani reposed faith in the southern state's police department and the NDA alliance government to lodge a complaint, which eventually led to a probe "uncovering the role of some IPS officers in her harassment, leading to their suspension".

Meanwhile, visuals of Anjaneyulu, who was brought from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, went viral.

Early on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh CID police arrested Anjaneyulu from Hyderabad.

Before the home minister confirmed the case leading to Anjaneyulu's arrest, top police officials and sources remained tight-lipped about the development.

A section of media houses, besides the ruling TDP, claimed that Anjaneyulu had been "arrested."

"IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu has been arrested for harassing a woman (Jethwani) under the directions of (former CM and YSRCP chief) Jagan Reddy, mobilising the entire government machinery," said TDP in a post on 'X'.

Working as the intelligence chief during the erstwhile YSRCP government, Anjaneyulu toed YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's line, TDP alleged and claimed that harassing a woman (Jethwani) is a "known fact".

According to TDP, the previous government used all its might to subdue a woman (Jethwani) and compel her to "submit" but asserted that the TDP-led government is doing "justice" to her now.

Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada police commissioner Tata and Gunni, then deputy commissioner of police, Vijayawada, were suspended last year after an inquiry revealed their role in the alleged harassment of the model.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life
UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life
Wife held in ex-K'taka DGP's murder case, reveals motive
Wife held in ex-K'taka DGP's murder case, reveals motive
Kerala businessman held in actress harassment case
Kerala businessman held in actress harassment case
Majority Of Police Support Use Of Force And Torture
Majority Of Police Support Use Of Force And Torture

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

webstory image 2

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 3

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & UP!! Look At Its 10-Year Rise

VIDEOS

Bansuri Swaraj counters Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' bag with 'Herald Ki Loot' label2:42

Bansuri Swaraj counters Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' bag...

Royal escort: Saudi fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane in special gesture0:15

Royal escort: Saudi fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane...

JD Vance and family visit iconic Amber Fort in Jaipur3:55

JD Vance and family visit iconic Amber Fort in Jaipur

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD