Rediff.com  » News » UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life over 'harassment'

UP cop held, another flees after 2 brothers end life over 'harassment'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 27, 2024 18:37 IST
Police have arrested a sub-inspector and are trying to trace another officer after after two brothers died by suicide over alleged harassment by them, officials said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

On June 22, Sanjay Singh, a resident of Roopdhanu village in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide over alleged harassment by Sadabad Police.

According to police, Sanjay's brother-in-law had eloped with a minor girl.

 

The Sadabad Police asked Sanjay to produce his brother-in-law in connection with the case before June 22, but he died by suicide the same day, they said.

On Monday, Sanjay's brother Pramod Singh, a home guard, also took his life. He left a suicide note behind in which he accused the Sadabad Police, they said.

After the suicides of the brothers, the villagers protested against the police and demanded action against the officer. Following this, Sub-inspector (SI) Hariom Agnihotri and Inspector Mukesh Kumar were suspended on the directions of Aligarh Range Inspector General Shalab Mathur, the police said.

On Tuesday, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Barhan Police Station against the two officers under the Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and SI Agnihotri was arrested the next day, police said.

"SI Agnihotri was produced before the court and sent to jail, while Inspector Kumar is still absconding and search is on," Etmadpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma told PTI.

Union minister SP Singh Baghel visited the village and met the aggrieved family.

He said the UP government has given Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
