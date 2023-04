Glimpses from KAVACH, a joint military exercise conducted by the Andaman and Nicobar Command involving the army, navy, air force and coast guard.

This joint-services exercise is aimed to fine-tune joint warfighting capabilities.

This exercise included tri-services joint operations and drills to prepare the armed forces to face any combat challenges in current warfare scenarios around the globe.

All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com