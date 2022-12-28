News
3 terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

3 terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 28, 2022 09:54 IST
At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a "chance encounter" in Jammu early Wednesday morning, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, police said.

The terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir, they said.

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
