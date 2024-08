The iconic Amrit Udyan inside the President's estate will be opened for the public from August 16 to September 15, 2024.

Amrit Udyan is spread over 15 acres at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and residence of the President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition on August 14, 2024.

IMAGE: A view of Amrit Udyan. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Press Secretary, Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: A magnificient view of Rashtrapati Bhavan adjoining Amrit Udyan.

IMAGE: A foundtain at the Udyan, here and below.

IMAGE: The path leading to the fountain.

IMAGE: Butterflies at the Udyan.

IMAGE: Flowers bloom at the Udyan, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com