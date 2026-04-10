Amit Shah Leads Massive Roadshow in Kharagpur, West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's massive roadshow in Kharagpur, West Bengal, signals the BJP's intensified campaign efforts ahead of crucial assembly elections, promising significant policy changes if elected.

Photograph:@AmitShah X/ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah led a large roadshow in Kharagpur Sadar, West Bengal, showcasing the BJP's strength in the region.

The roadshow, featuring BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh, drew thousands of supporters chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of protecting infiltrators and promised to remove illegal immigrants if the BJP wins.

He also criticised the Trinamool Congress government for alleged corruption and 'cut-money' culture.

The West Bengal assembly elections are scheduled for April 23 and April 29, with vote counting on May 4.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took part in a colourful roadshow in West Bengal's Kharagpur Sadar constituency, drawing large crowds of supporters.

The roadshow in Paschim Medinipur district saw thousands lining the streets as Shah, accompanied by BJP candidate and former state president Dilip Ghosh, traversed around 2 km in a flower-decked vehicle through the town.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' by BJP supporters, the leaders waved at people gathered along the route and on nearby buildings, and showered flower petals on the crowd.

Traditional drums (dhaks) were played, while saffron flags and festoons adorned the vehicle and the procession.

Devotional songs were played over public address systems, and cultural troupes performed from vehicles moving along with the convoy.

Shah's Allegations Against Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, addressing a public meeting at Debra in the district, Shah accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting infiltrators, and asserted that if the BJP is voted to power, it would identify and drive out every illegal immigrant from the state.

He also alleged that the Trinamool Congress government had institutionalised corruption through 'cut-money' (commission) culture.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.