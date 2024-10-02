News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Amid tussle in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

Amid tussle in Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar meets Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 02, 2024 13:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

What transpired in the meeting was not yet known.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of differences in the ruling Mahayuti alliance over the presence of Ajit Pawar-led NCP and his party's opposition to the anti-Muslim tirade by some BJP leaders.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena, which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have also been critical of the NCP.

 

The three Mahayuti partners were yet to finalise the seat-sharing for elections to the 228-member assembly which are expected to be held next month.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week acknowledged that the BJP received fewer votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from its new ally NCP than those from the Shiv Sena.

Ajit Pawar had earlier stated the Mahayuti partners will stay united and he will work to ensure the alliance's victory in the state assembly polls.

Shah addressed BJP workers in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'RSS like a...': BJP, NCP spar over Organiser article
'RSS like a...': BJP, NCP spar over Organiser article
Discontent brews within Maharashtra's ruling alliance
Discontent brews within Maharashtra's ruling alliance
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Oust Ajit Pawar from alliance: BJP leader; NCP fumes
Who will win the ICC Women's T20 WC?
Who will win the ICC Women's T20 WC?
PIX: Paralympic Stars Shine Bright
PIX: Paralympic Stars Shine Bright
SEE: Iran Targets Israel With Missiles
SEE: Iran Targets Israel With Missiles
Listed cos log record operating cash flow
Listed cos log record operating cash flow
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Is Fadnavis blaming Ajit Pawar's NCP for BJP's loss?

Is Fadnavis blaming Ajit Pawar's NCP for BJP's loss?

Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...

Why This Fadnavis Confidante Quit BJP...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances