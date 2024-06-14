News
Rumbling in Shinde's Shiv Sena over Maha cabinet expansion

Rumbling in Shinde's Shiv Sena over Maha cabinet expansion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 14, 2024 16:26 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Friday warned that "consequences will be bad" if the cabinet expansion is delayed further in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a rally in Pune. Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

The Eknath Shinde government, which took over in June 2022 after the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation has seen just two cabinet expansions so far, one in 2022 and the other in July 2023 when NCP's Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joined it.

 

Shirsat, who is one of the contenders for a cabinet post, said the chief minister and deputy chief minister must state if there is going to be a cabinet expansion or not.

"Everyone wants to become a minister, but no one says it. You cannot keep it stretching for long. Time has come to make a concrete decision. If the cabinet expansion is further delayed, the consequences will be bad," Shirsat said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
