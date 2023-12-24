Amid surge in terrorist attacks, Army chief may visit Jammu on Monday

Amid the recent terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, India Army chief General Manoj Pande is likely to visit Jammu to review the situation there and discuss further strengthening the counter-terrorism grid there on Monday, defence sources said.

IMAGE: Army chief General Manoj Pande pays homage to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, at the war memorial of the Siachen Base Camp in Ladakh, November 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The visit comes a few days after four troops were killed in action in a terrorist attack on a convoy near Thanandi in the Rajouri sector of the state.

The Army chief is likely to visit Jammu and discuss the recent and ongoing counter-terrorist operations and the casualties that have been suffered in the recent terror attacks there, defence sources said.

The Poonch-Rajouri sectors are the responsibility of the 16 Corps which is going to see a routine change in command as the incumbent Lt Gen Sandeep Jain is handing over command to Lt Gen Naveen Sachdev.

The Army Headquarters is also watching the situation closely and keeping track of operations there closely.

The Army is also likely to take action and give charge to officers who have dealt with situations in areas where multiple attacks on troops have taken place in this sector.

Around two to three major attacks have taken place in the 13 Sector Rashtriya Rifles area in recent times and a change of command is likely.

A visit by high-level defence ministry functionaries is also expected to take place this week where they will be briefed about the situation on the ground and the steps being taken to address the recent increase in activities by Pakistani terrorists in this area.

Indian Army is also further strengthening its preparedness on the Line of Control and the International Border from where these terrorists have been trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across.

Meanwhile, special director general of Border Security Force YB Khurania visited the troops along the International Border and LoC in Jammu frontier, officials said on Sunday, reports PTI.

Khurania, who heads the Chandigarh-based Western command of the BSF, arrived here on Saturday on a two-day visit to review the security situation, a spokesperson of the border guarding force said.

DK Boora, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, briefed the Special DG about the prevailing security situation in Jammu.

Khurania visited the border outposts along the IB and also reviewed the operational preparedness of field formations along the LoC in Sunderbani and Rajouri sectors, the spokesperson said.

He then interacted with the BSF sector commanders and battalion commanders and guided them on border management.

The special DG also applauded the professional acumen of the troops in safeguarding the border in tough conditions with dedication, the spokesperson added.

He encouraged troops to carry on their excellent work in effective domination of the border to check anti-national activities, the spokesperson said. -- With PTI inputs