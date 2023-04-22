News
Amid row, Hathras DM denies namaaz was offered at school

Amid row, Hathras DM denies namaaz was offered at school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 22, 2023 09:49 IST
A controversy has erupted over namaaz allegedly being offered during a cultural event at a private school in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, a claim rejected by officials.

IMAGE: Protest outside BLS International School in Hathras, UP. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

However, the school management has suspended the principal and two teachers in view of the controversy and a two-member team has been formed to look into the incident.

 

A group of people recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the school on Friday.

Hathras District Magistrate (DM) Archana Verma said the news being circulated on social media platforms that namaaz was offered on the school premises is factually incorrect.

She said it was a part of the preparations for an all-faith event in which the participants enacted the roles of the followers of different religions.

Verma said a two-member team has been formed to probe the incident.

The inquiry team headed by the sub-divisional magistrate (urban) has been asked to submit its report in five days, the DM told PTI.

She said the district administration would try to circulate the video of the event for everyone to see the truth.

On a report of right-wing activist Vyas Deoki Nandan threatening to launch an agitation over the incident, Verma said he has been informed about the facts.

Sources said namaaz was not offered on the school premises, but there was a performance on Mohammad Iqbal's Urdu poem, 'Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke'.

Iqbal is the writer of the famous song, 'Saare Jahan se Achha'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
