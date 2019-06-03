No language will be imposed, says Centre amid protests

Last updated on: June 03, 2019 10:36 IST

Following outrage in Tamil Nadu over a draft education policy favouring teaching Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said state governments will be consulted before a final decision is taken on the issue.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

Both the ministers, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, posted identical messages in Tamil on Twitter, assuring that the draft will be reviewed before implementation.

Jaishankar's response came after a Twitter user posted a query to him on the issue.

"The National Education Policy as submitted to the Minister HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from general public. State Governments will be consulted. Only after this the draft report will be finalised. GoI respects all languages. No language will be imposed," Jaishankar tweeted.

Following the footsteps of his predecessor Sushma Swaraj, Jaishankar on Sunday responded on Twitter to various queries and calls for assistance by several Indians abroad.

"Only after hearing public opinion the draft policy will be implemented. Only to nurture all Indian languages PM launched EkBharatSreshthaBharat. The Centre would support to honour and develop the ancient Tamil language," tweeted Sitharaman, not ruling out implementation of the controversial draft note.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also defended the government, asking people to study, analyse and debate the draft policy and not draw hasty conclusions.

The draft national education policy recommends a range of reform measures and favoured teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

The recommendations relating to teaching of Hindi drew sharp reactions from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Former HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is now minister for information and broadcasting in the second Modi government, Saturday said a committee had prepared a draft report on the education policy and that no decision has been taken on implementing it.

