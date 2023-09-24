News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Amid Oppn's JPC probe demand, Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, home in Guj

Amid Oppn's JPC probe demand, Sharad Pawar visits Adani office, home in Guj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 24, 2023 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar, whose meetings with embattled billionaire Gautam Adani amidst demands by Opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations levelled by US short seller Hindenburg had raised eyebrows, on Saturday visited the industrialist's office and residence in Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar inaugurates India’s first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Adani group chairman Gautam Adani, September 23, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Sharad Pawar on X

Pawar and Adani first inaugurated a factory at a village in Sanand in Ahmedabad.

 

The NCP chief thereafter visited Adani's residence and office in Ahmedabad, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

It wasn't immediately known what transpired at the meeting.

Pawar posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictures of him and Adani cutting a ribbon of the factory.

"It was a privilege to inaugurate India's first Lactoferrin Plant Exympower in Vasna, Chacharwadi, Gujarat along with Mr. Gautam Adani," Pawar posted on X.

In April this year, Adani had visited Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai.

That meeting, which lasted for almost two hours, came within days of Pawar coming out in support of Adani and criticising the narrative being built around the Hindenburg report.

His position was seen as variance with his allies such as Congress who had been gunning for a JPC to probe allegations of fraud and stock market manipulations. Adani has denied all allegations.

Pawar had at that time stated that he favoured a Supreme Court committee probing allegations against the Adani group.

Adani had again visited Pawar's residence in June.

The relationship between Pawar and Adani goes back nearly two decades. In his Marathi autobiography 'Lok Maze Saangatiâ', published in 2015, Pawar heaped praises on Adani who at the time was venturing into the coal sector.

He described Adani as "hard-working, simple, down to earth" and with an ambition to make big in the infrastructure sector.

The veteran leader also wrote that it was at his insistence that Adani ventured into the thermal power sector. Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate empire from scratch, starting as a salesman, in Mumbai locals, dabbling in small ventures before trying his luck in the diamond industry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pawar defends Adani over Hindenburg row; Cong says...
Pawar defends Adani over Hindenburg row; Cong says...
Pawar backs SC panel over JPC on Adani, Cong disagrees
Pawar backs SC panel over JPC on Adani, Cong disagrees
Pawar's Adani remarks put opposition unity in question
Pawar's Adani remarks put opposition unity in question
Asian Games: India's rowers win 2 silver, 1 bronze!
Asian Games: India's rowers win 2 silver, 1 bronze!
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games 2023: Medals Table
Asian Games: India women win 10m air rifle team silver
Asian Games: India women win 10m air rifle team silver
PIX: Manchester City make it perfect six; United win
PIX: Manchester City make it perfect six; United win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit Pawar doesn't know why Sharad Pawar met Adani

Ajit Pawar doesn't know why Sharad Pawar met Adani

Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid Oppn's demand for JPC

Adani meets Sharad Pawar amid Oppn's demand for JPC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances