Pawar defends Adani over Hindenburg row; Cong says NCP's view

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 07, 2023 20:44 IST
With Nationlaist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar stating that the Adani Group was seemingly targeted by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Congress on Friday said its ally NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real and very serious.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress also said all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party, are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and democracy from the "BJP's assaults".

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around the Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

"Such statements were given by other individuals too earlier and there was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days but this time out-of-proportion importance was given to the issue.

 

"The issues that were kept, who kept them, we had never heard of these people who gave the statement, what is the background. When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar said.

Asked about Pawar's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the "PM-linked Adani Group" issue is real and very serious.

"But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution & our democracy from the BJP's assaults and in defeating the BJP's divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," Ramesh said.

The Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray are in an alliance in Maharashtra called the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Several Opposition parties, led by the Congress, protested through the second half of the budget session of Parliament demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

The Hindenburg Research has made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the Adani Group.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
