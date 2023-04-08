Pawar prefers SC panel over JPC on Adani; Cong says...

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

IMAGE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference, at Press Club, in Nagpur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to reporters, Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel.

He said the apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges with a direction of submitting the report in a specific time period.

"I am not completely opposed to the JPC, there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar said.

The NCP chief also said he was not aware of the antecedents of United States-based Hindenburg Research, which has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Gautam Adani.

It has resulted in strident protests by the opposition Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and others against the Narendra Modi government seeking a JPC probe.

The Adani group has refuted the allegations.

"One foreign company takes a position about the situation in the country. We should decide how much focus should be on this. Instead of this (JPC), a Supreme Court panel is more effective," Pawar added.

In an interview to NDTV, Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research's report on the conglomerate.

"Such statements were given by other individuals earlier too and there was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days but this time out-of-proportion importance was given to the issue," he said.

"The issues that were kept, who kept them, we had never heard of these people who gave the statement, what is the background. When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country's economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted," Pawar had said.

The Congress, meanwhile, said the SC committee has limited terms of reference and 'cannot bring out the deep nexus between' the prime minister and Adani.

"The Supreme Court Committee has very limited terms of reference. It cannot bring out the deep nexus between PM and Adani," said All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

"Only a JPC can find answers to the HAHK (Hum Adanike Hain Kaun) series of 100 questions and more that are emerging," he also said, adding that the

"JPCs in 1992 and 2001 were both worthwhile exercises".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted in Hindi, 'They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - who's Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?'

He also put out a picture with Adani's name and merged the names of 'Ghulam, Scindia, Kiran, Himanta, Anil' in it, to assert his claim that these issues are being raised to divert attention from the Adani issue.

All these Congress leaders have quit the Congress and some have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party creating headlines.

Ramesh commented on Gandhi's tweet, saying 'Derail, Distort, Divert and Defame. This Mr. M's 4D policy.'