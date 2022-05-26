News
Amid hunt for CDS, govt asks tri-services for names of top defence officers

By Ajit K Dubey
May 26, 2022 19:32 IST
At a time when the process to appoint the new chief of defence staff is on, the government has sought the names of senior serving and retired officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes to the portrait of the first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, at the inauguration of ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’, at India Gate, New Delhi, December 12, 2021.Photograph: ANI Photo

The defence ministry has sought the names of the top five serving officers, including the serving chiefs from the three forces, along with the names of retired chiefs and commander-in-chief rank officers, government sources told ANI.

 

For retired officers, the service headquarters have been asked to provide the names of only those officers who have retired after January 2020, they said.

The move comes at a time when the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff is pending

The post has been lying vacant since December 8 last year after the death of the country's first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, in an air crash.

The appointment of the CDS by the Narendra Modi government within six months of coming back to power in 2019 has been hailed as one of the biggest reforms in the higher military structure of the country.

The CDS was appointed as the secretary of the department of military affairs which functions at present under an additional secretary-rank lieutenant general. The CDS is also the head of the Integrated Defence Staff that is currently headed by a three-star officer from the Indian Air Force. 

Ajit K Dubey in New Delhi
Source: ANI
 
