Amid floods, IMD issues 'yellow' alert for rain in Delhi

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday with moderate rain expected during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMAGE: People make their way through a flooded road as water level of Yamuna river rises in New Delhi. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

The weather department has issued a 'yellow' alert for rains in the national capital, which is facing unprecedented flooding due to the Yamuna in the city breaching its banks following days of heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

A 'yellow' alert indicates bad weather conditions which might change for the worse, disrupting daily activities.

The rains could lead to a rise in the water levels of the Yamuna, which has been flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres for days now.

According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna's water level came down to 207.62 metres by 7 am on Saturday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

The relative humidity in Delhi was 85 per cent at 8:30 pm.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

With a reading of 94, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.